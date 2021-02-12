Garbage pickup suspended and city offices to open late as freezing temperatures continue

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — Trash collection has been suspended and city offices will open late as freezing temperatures continue throughout the Concho Valley. According to statements issued by the City of San Angelo this morning, Friday, February 12, 2021, Republic Services has suspended garbage collection due to icy road conditions. Customers are urged to “Please leave your trash bins out if you have already put them out. If it is almost your pickup day, please go ahead and place your bins out so that Republic Services can pick up your bins when it is safe to resume collection.”

City offices will also open late this morning due to icy conditions on roads, bridges, and overpasses. According to the city’s statement, “City offices will open at 10 a.m. Feb. 12. We encourage citizens to check local weather services for updates regarding road conditions before traveling.”

The statement further encourages travelers to “use caution when driving in icy conditions and take your time if you have to get out and travel on the roadways.”