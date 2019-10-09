GALLERY: Monarch Butterfly migration arrives in the Concho Valley

Photo: Nickie Wilcher in San Angelo

Photo: Jana Jenkins near Lake Nasworthy

Photo: Kayla Day

Photo: Rosa Perez

You have probably ran into a few of our beautiful, winged insect friends around town lately. Fluttering through the San Angelo sky and resting in trees and bushes.

We are talking about the Monarch Butterfly, and there have been several reported sightings of these guys around town.

Currently the Monarch Butterflies are flying South to Mexico for the winter. The Monarch Butterfly can not survive the cold winters, that we typically see here in the United States.

More text below….

Video Courtesy of Vanessa Ramirez at the San Angelo Country Club

San Angelo is just one stop on their long journey to warmer weather. With our next cold front on the way and temperatures expected to get down into the 40’s, these guys will be on their way soon.

If you see any butterflies be sure to take a photo or video, and we would love it if you shared it with us too.

Above is a collection of the photos and videos that we have received from viewers across the area.