Galilee Community Development Corporation receives grant to help low-income families with repairs

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Galilee Community Development Corporation has received a grant from the San Angelo Area Foundation.

This grant will allow the Galilee CDC to assist low income homeowners with repairs on plumbing and heating due to the storm. The Galilee CDC will work with contractors to meet the community’s needs as quickly as possible.

The week of February 13-18 has seen record breaking winter weather, combined with record snow

and ice. Water distribution systems became compromised with electric outages in many parts of the

community, with some experiencing no heat for over five days, frozen and/or busted pipes making

the situation worse for many.

“The San Angelo Area Foundation has been closely monitoring the impact that this winter weather

has had on our community and the board of directors has approved a $50,000 grant from the San

Angelo Disaster Relief Fund to assist vulnerable community members through the work of Galilee

Community Development Corporation,” states Matt Lewis, President & CEO.

“With this grant, Galilee CDC will be working with our contractors and will respond to the needs in

the community as quickly and best as we can,” states Executive Director Stephanie Hamby.

Residents in need of assistance may contact Galilee CDC in person at 1404 S. Oakes St, online at www.galileecdc.org, call Galilee at 325-655-6700, or, message them on Facebook.

Residents may also contact 2-1-1 to seek guidance on other issues and needs created by this winter

storm. The United Way of the Concho Valley at 325-949-3716 stands ready to assist as well with

intake information and guiding those in need to agencies able to assist.

Galilee CDC is a nonprofit that is committed to create and maintain affordable housing in the Concho Valley.