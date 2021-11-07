Galilee Baptist partners with non-profit ‘The Bridge’ for food drive

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Galilee Baptist Church in collaboration with non-profit organization ‘The Bridge’ provided holiday thanksgiving boxes to those who need it in the community.

“We are trying to minister to the needs of the community through these food distributions programs. We try to target between 150 and 200 different families that we can give food to,” said Pastor of Galilee Baptist Church, John Pope.

207 cars to be exact went through the drive through style line to receive thanksgiving essentials including non-perishables and half of a turkey. Galilee holds quarterly food drives for the community and ‘The Bridge’ believes giving back is the best way to show God’s love.

“Sharing vision and sending forth a message to the community that there are people who are not only working together and united but who care about them personally,” added President of non-profit ‘The Bridge’, Theodore Boone. “So, the heart of ‘The Bridge’ is to provide a vehicle or an opportunity for people to cross and connect together for the best interest of the community.”

With food insecurity affecting 1 in 8 people in the Concho Valley, the line of cars were backed up nearly 4 blocks.

“We had cars that were lined up starting at 6:45 this morning from 19th street all the way back to 15th street, ready to be served and that is exciting to be able to serve those members of the community,” said Pope.

Galilee and ‘The Bridge’ feel they have successfully ministered to the community, adding that they work better together!