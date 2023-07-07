SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View lady Maidens have officially hired Gabriel Chapa to be the new Head Basketball Coach for the Lake View Maidens.

Chapa comes over from Blue Ridge High School and has over 10 years of coaching experience on his resume.

The new Maidens Head Coach is ready to get to work with his new group.

“I’m super excited still. Sometimes I still wake up and have to kind of pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming. But I’m excited man, to be honest with you. I’ve had a chance now to complete my move over and meet some people around town. They’re really cool, really nice people stuff. So, I’m pretty excited.”