SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Covid-19 pandemic was a financial, physical, and emotional burden that caused a greater need for support from our local non-profits.
Organizations such as Children’s Advocacy Center and West Texas Rehab Center have to continue caring for the community, so fundraising is essential to continuing that care.
Fundraising during the Covid-19 pandemic
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Covid-19 pandemic was a financial, physical, and emotional burden that caused a greater need for support from our local non-profits.