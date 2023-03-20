SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A deadly collision in Ozona Texas took the lives of Maria and Emilia Tambunga, her seven-year-old granddaughter. In light of the tragedy, a fundraiser has been created to cover funeral costs.

According to Tim Jespersen, the organizer of the fundraiser on GoFundMe, the two were going out to get an ice cream cone the night of March 13, 2023, when they were struck by a vehicle traveling over 100 mph.

Both Maria and Emilia Tambunga died on the scene along with two of the passengers in the vehicle that struck them.

“This unbelievable tragedy has devastated not only our family, but an entire community who loved them both dearly,” said Tim Jespersen, “We are asking for your assistance to cover costs associated with their untimely death, and to assist in preserving their memory and the wonderful angels they both were.”

To donate to the fundraiser and support the family go here.