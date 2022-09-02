SAN ANGELO, Texas — On July 20th, 2018 Zachary Sutterfield’s life was forever changed after an apartment fire in San Marcos that was later ruled arson.

“68 percent of my body was burned, received a traumatic brain injury, and became a double amputee within weeks of the fire,” said Sutterfield.

4 years and more than 33 surgeries later, Sutterfield is still fighting on the road to recovery. His dad Karl shared with us how hard it was to see his child go through so much.

“They made him these special shoes because his feet were swelling. He took two steps and left behind these bloody footprints and his rehab guy said ‘dad do you want to hug your son?’ That was the first time I got to hug him I was terrified, I didn’t want to hurt him,” said father, Karl Sutterfield. “As a parent, you know that the pain he’s going through is going to be beneficial in the future but to watch your child deal with that, you just want to take it, you just want to say let it be me.”

Be Theatre and the B.A.D. Improv team hosted an event the past several years called “The Zach Sutterfield Improvaganza” and raised over 18,000 dollars to aide Zach in the challenges he faces ahead.

“After two years of not being able to, the first year Corona virus hit and the second year it started to kick back up again. We tried to do a virtual giving and raised 4 thousand dollars but its not the same when you’re not here with your friends, family, and getting to talk to Zach and see his positive energy and attitude,” said Sidney Timmer, the Artistic Director at Be Theatre.

The night will be filled with fun and laughs as they hope to raise $8,000 for Zach’s up coming surgeries ahead of his graduation from Angelo State in December.

“It’s one of those things that’s on my checklist. When I get that degree they can’t take it away from me! I’ve been so excited to graduate from Angelo State. The university has been filled with open arms and loving me,” added Zach Sutterfield.

The performance will take place September 3rd at 8 pm at the Be Theatre. Tickets are available online at www.betheatre.com.