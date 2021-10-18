Fun Fall and Halloween craft ideas for the family

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Texas- Fall is here across the Concho Valley and if the cooler nights and crisp air haven’t put you in the spirit, maybe fun crafts will. If you missed my KSAN Weather show yesterday, you missed a good treat. Creating art is a great way to save money on decorations and creating a more touching, memorable piece. It is not just for adults; kids of all ages can enjoy craft making as well. You will find below some neat crafts that I discussed in my show Sunday. Feel free to send me pictures of the ones you and your family made, so I can show them in my show. Happy designing!

DESIGN A CANDY CORN OUTLINE

Everyone’s favorite Halloween treat is back! Have fun creating and decorating your own picture of candy corn for the whole family to enjoy. Here is the time to get creative and let your imagination run wild! Candy corn is not only good to eat but even fun to design.

What you Need:

White or black construction paper

Black Marker or white crayon

Mix of yellow buttons, orange, buttons, white buttons

Glue or hot glue gun (have an adult help you)

Optional substitution for buttons: sequences, glitter, sparkles (preferably in the colors listed above)

Breakdown

This is an easy craft for anyone. Have yourself or an adult trace the design of candy corn on white or black construction paper. Depending on what color you use, you would use either the black or white marker or crayon. Do not color the candy corn in. You will then use the orange, yellow, and white buttons to fill in the inside of the candy corn. Get creative with this process. Does not matter the size of the buttons you have or the order, the result will be the same. Administer the buttons with glue or have an adult help you with a glue gun. If you are unable to find the buttons in the typical colors, use glitter. It is more of a mess, but your craft will have a sparkling touch at the end. If all else fails, use sequences. When you are finished, hang them up to dry or leave them on your patio. Now you have your own candy corn design. Feel free to decorate the background too to make your design more unique.

JACK O’ LANTERN JAR

Halloween is only 13 days away and if you haven’t carved your pumpkin yet, here is another way to create your Jack O’ Lantern. Traditionally, carving a pumpkin is one of the most popular crafts around Halloween. If you were unable to get one or you did not want to get messy this year, here is an alternative. If you have any old mason jars lying around, you can make a Jack O’ Lantern, minus all the mess. See below for instructions on how you can create your own personal Jack O’ Lantern in your home.

What you need:

Orange, yellow, or green tissue paper

Mason Jars

Glitter

Black construction paper

Scissors

Glue

Small candle and matches (handled by adult only)

Green pipe cleaners’ crafts

White marker

Breakdown

Take your mason jar and cover the outside with a mix of orange and yellow tissue paper. You can cut the paper up in stripes and apply each one or make smaller batches. It is best to cover your jar with 3-4 layers if using smaller patches. Make sure to glue the tissue to the outside of the jar. While your jar is drying, take time to draw out your unique Jack O’ Lantern faces on black construction paper. Second, cut out the designs on your black construction paper. Make sure to have an adult help you with the cutting if you need it. Next, glue each facial design on the outside of the jar. You can add glitter to the facial designs or animal designs, which will help them stand out at night. Last touches will include a green pipe cleaner to tie around the mason jar as the stem. Then, get an adult to place a candle in the middle. There you have it your own personal Jack O’ Lantern.

Decorate Fall Leaves

Too many leaves in your yard could be a nuisance, but here is a way to fix that. Leaves come in many shapes, colors, and features. This makes them perfect for my last Fall craft. There are many ways you can create this fall craft. You can use the leaves in their actual form and make a collage of the different types or you can trace each leave type and design them individually using crayons, markers, glitter, fabric, construction, paper, or any other items. I would suggest drawing the trunk of a tree and then adding the real leaves to fill it in.

What you need:

Leaves in your yard or around your house

Construction paper

Glue sticks

Crayons and markers

Glitter, sequences, sparkles

Optional: construction paper, fabric sheets,

Draw a tree trunk for the base of the tree but leave some room for your leave collage. If you decide to use real leaves. You should decorate them with any glitter or sequences before applying them to the top of the trunk. Make sure that your leaves are fully dry before setting them on the paper. If you decide to trace the leaves, you can use any of the items above for designs. You can draw the stems on the leaves and trace them with markers. You can also trace the leaves and apply glitter or sequences to fill them up. When you finish hang your artwork up for all the family to see. You should be proud!

I hope all these crafts help make Fall and Halloween more special for you. Remember to try these out with your family and send me photos of the finished product. If you feel like you have tried all the traditional craft ideas, I hope these options will be something you remember forever. Tune in weekly for more craft ideas to help put you in the spirit for all your favorite holidays.