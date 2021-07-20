Full interview with Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II traveled to San Angelo for an exclusive interview with KSLT and KSAN. San Angelo and Abilene fall under the Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector.

Skero addressed many topics, including issues that Border Patrol Agents and supporting agencies are currently facing.

Many of these issues are tied to the vast increase in the number of non-citizens coming to the United States illegally. Skero explains, in detail, the ripple effect of these issues in the video above.

In July, Customs and Border Protection published the June 2021 Operational Update. CBP also issued the following statement as part of the report:

In June 2021, CBP encountered 188,829 persons attempting entry along the Southwest Border. This total represented a five percent increase over May 2021. Single adults continue to make up the majority of these encounters; however, the number of single adults declined three percent from May to June. Last month, CBP expelled 104,907 individuals under Title 42. CBP continues to expel single adults and family units that are encountered pursuant to CDC guidance under Title 42 authority. The majority of all June encounters resulted in a Title 42 expulsion. CBP

Courtesy of CBP

To see the enforcement statistics click the following link: https://go.usa.gov/xsVhU

To view the Southwest Land Border Encounters, follow this link: https://go.usa.gov/xsVu2