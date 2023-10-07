SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Girl Scouts just got an upgrade, and it’s for more than just cookies.

Frontier Communications, a telecommunications service provider and the nation’s largest pure-play fiber provider, has donated high-speed fiber internet, new laptops, drones and microscopes to the Girl Scouts of Central Texas to support STEM education for thousands of girls across the state.

“Giving girls equal opportunities to pursue careers in science and technology is the best way to

ensure a diverse and talented workforce of the future,” Erin Kurtz, Frontier’s chief

communications officer, said. “That’s why we decided to support the STEM education program at

the Girls Scouts of Central Texas through our Broadband for Good program. Our donation will

help secure a future where more women choose careers in tech.”

The Girl Scouts will now have high-speed internet in their building for troops and staff to use. They will also be able to use the new equipment to further develop the Girl Scouts’ STEM program, with many of the items being things that the Scouts didn’t have previously.

A display showcasing just a few of the new pieces of equipment the Girl Scouts of Central Texas have received.

“We have not had drones and microscopes, so this is going to be an extension to our STEM program,” Donna Brosh, community engagement officer of the Girl Scouts of Central Texas, said. “It’s not only going to make the program faster, but it’s also going to expand what we can do for our girls.”

The new internet will be available to the Girl Scouts for the foreseeable future and has tremendously helped the organization streamline online processes integral to maintaining their operations, including the onboarding of new scouts.

“I myself have noticed a difference,” Brosh said. “We had a really big event in August before we had the broadband. Trying to get everybody registered on the computers was a challenge. But once we had broadband and have had another event since then, it’s been so much faster and more responsive that it made that sign-up process easier for parents.”

To celebrate the donation, Frontier and the Girl Scouts of Central Texas came together at San Angelo’s Heritage Park for a STEM-focused event that lasted from 10 a.m. to noon. There, troops got the chance to learn more about topics in STEM, such as DNA, circuitry and fossils, from learning stations. Additionally, a Frontier technician demonstrated some of the technology and services that the company offers.

The donation is part of Frontier’s Broadband for Good social impact program. According to Frontier, the program “is a commitment to advancing digital inclusion and strengthening the communities it serves” by “using [Frontier’s] fiber technology and resources to connect more people to the digital society.”

“San Angelo is an important market for Frontier,” Hayley Hoefer, a spokesperson for Frontier Communications, said. “We have had fiber available in San Angelo since 2020 and have continued building our fiber network to reach more locations in the community over the years.”

Girl Scouts of Central Texas serves over 12,500 girls and almost 9,000 adult members across 46 Central Texas counties. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the organization has service centers in San Angelo, Brownwood, Bryan, Killeen and Waco.

“High-speed fiber internet offers endless opportunities for girls to explore their curiosity, learn new things and solve the problems of tomorrow,” Hoefer said. “We can’t wait to see what they do with it!”