SAN ANGELO, TX. — “April 28th, 2013, was a day that changed my life to where I am now,” said Jerry Trevino.

Trevino’s life flipped upside down after suffering a stroke ten years ago. He has learned his balance again and how to do everyday tasks with one arm.

“Being with one arm is difficult, but it’s doable. I am motivated to keep going. I am ready to play 18 holes with my friends. I enjoyed playing before,” said Trevino.

Jerry’s love for golf started at a young age and reminds him of memories he made alongside his loved ones.

“My dad taught me how to play golf. One thing I like about golf is the camaraderie that you have with your friends, and I’ve got some close friends that we go out there and play with. There was a time when I played with my brother, my dad, and my son. We all got to play golf together at one point. That was a lot of fun,” said Trevino.

After his stroke, he had to re-learn his golf swing. The director of golf at San Angelo Country Club, Tony Johnson, breaks it down for us.

“When we first got here, we did this. It made it a little bit lighter. Jerry has to use his wrist, so we got some feeling of like striking a match,” said Johnson.

He hopes to encourage and show others no matter what life throws at you. It’s how you respond that makes the difference.

“I just want to tell other people that have gone through what I’ve gone through and had a stroke that it’s not the end of the world. It may have changed, but you get used to your new normal. I’ve told people to leave the negativity and try to stay positive. Surround yourself with positive friends and family,” said Trevino.