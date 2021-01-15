Frisco real estate broker Jenna Ryan charged for involvement in Capitol mob

FRISCO, Texas (KDAF) — Jenna Ryan, a Frisco real estate broker, thoroughly documented her involvement in the mob the breached U.S. Capitol last week. Now she’s facing criminal charges.

Ryan is charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and “disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”

In documents released on Friday, federal officials say Ryan and others arrived by private plane from Denton to Washington D.C.



Then, in a social media post, Ryan allegedly made threats to storm Capitol Hill.

She also posted photos and video of her at the capitol during the riot involving a pro-Trump supporters.

She later tweeted a photo of herself in front of a broken window at the Capitol building.





Below are court documents from the United States District Court, detailing the criminal complaint against Ryan.