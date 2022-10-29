SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fright Fest at the San Angelo Nature Center will give children in our community the chance to trick-or-treat with their favorite animals.

The event will be on October 29, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Nature Center, 7409 Knickerbocker Road.

Tickets will cost $3 for adults, $2 for children, and free for children ages 3 and under. There will be games, crafts, door prizes, face painting, a parade of animals, and trick-or-treat stations.

CC COSA

For more information, call 325-942-0121.