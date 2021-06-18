Friendly pug takes over KLST/KSAN newsroom

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A friendly pug unexpectedly took over KLST/KSAN studios this morning, Friday, June 18, 2021.

Digital Media Manager, Ken Grimm found the dog on the property at around 8:00 this morning. Grimm posted to his facebook account and shared pictures of him on helpmegethome.com in an effort to find the dog’s owners. He even took the pug to a nearby veterinarian to check if the dog was microchipped. The vet was able to confirm that the pug was, in fact, not chipped.

At lunch time, the pug followed Digital Content Producer, Jeff Caldwell into the parking lot and jumped into his car. Caldwell took the pug home to let him cool down and eat some lunch. The pug appeared to enjoy the ride in Caldwell’s car.

Early in the afternoon, it was decided by KLST/KSAN staff that the safest thing to do for the pug was to take him to the City of San Angelo Animal Shelter. KLST Morning Meteorologist Heath Bradberg volunteered to drive the pug to the shelter a little after 1:00 PM.





If this is your dog, please contact the San Angelo Animal Shelter at (325) 657-4224 to arrange for pick-up. The animal shelter is located at 3142 Hwy 67.