SAN ANGELO, Texas — In the spirit of giving this holiday season Bahama Buck’s wants to say thank you by giving back to the community with a free Sno® up to 12 oz. to each guest who visits their location on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

2022 marks the 16th year that Bahama Buck’s has been celebrating the “coolest day of the ye,r.”

With over 40,809 Snos given out last year alone.

All participating locations will be fully open this year, including their dining rooms and drive-thrus.

Check out Bahama Buck’s Free Sno Day Map to see local shop hours, participating locations, and operational initiatives.