Free pizza, smiles given to first responders courtesy of Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria and Taproom

SAN ANGELO, Texas – “We just wanted to give back to first responders by giving them a free pizza so we partnered with City National Bank,” Michele Babaish, owner and manager of Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria and Taproom said.

The locally-owned business technically isn’t even open to the public yet but Babaish said she saw this opportunity and took it.

“It’s something that’s near and dear to us. Jody, my husband is a pilot at AirMed, so we have lots of friends that are firefighters, doctors, nurses, his little sister is a nurse and our son in law is a police officer, so it just made sense. Our community has been so great to us. We haven’t really opened yet but just the support that we’ve had for our business has been amazing,” Babaish said.

City National Bank representatives were on hand to thank first responders.

“I think it was just something small that we could do to give back to our community and the first responders, the medical teams to say thank you for the job that they’re doing for us and the community,” Cassie Valles, Mortgage Specialist with City National Bank said.

“We just want the first responders to know that we’re thankful for everything that they’re doing not only in this stressful time but all the time. They put their lives at risk to keep us all safe so we’re just glad we’re able to do this for them to show our appreciation,” Jessica Meador, Mortgage Specialist with City National Bank said.

The Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria and Taproom team made and handed out pizzas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. all in an effort to bring some cheer to those on the front lines.

“We know that this is a really hard time and that a lot of these people are doing things that they’d rather be home with their families but they’re out there doing it and possibly putting their health on the line so we really appreciate all that they’re doing. I think what people don’t understand is that these men and women have a job to do, they’ve committed to doing it whether they wake up in the morning and think ‘gosh, this isn’t probably the first thing I’d choose to do today,’ especially under the circumstances they get up and they do it anyway. And so, I feel it’s not just our first responders but their families as well that really put themselves out there. It’s not an easy job but they do it anyway and so the more we can do to support and say thank you. IF we can just put a smile on someone’s face today and help their day go a bit smoother, that’s what it’s all about,” Babaish said.

More Stories for you

• Our Water: bottled water an important resource throughout community

SAN ANGELO, TX – In the midst of the ongoing Corona outbreak, with people isolating at home, many are inclined to stock…

• Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• San Angelo Health Dept. announces death of patient with COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo Health Department has confirmed that a male in his 70s with COVID-19 died…

• CVHP News: April 9, 2020. Reminder of upcoming closures, new contest open to military children, how the Tom Green County Library is helping medical personnel

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News. Watch live a…

• Local library uses 3D technology to make much needed PPE for healthcare workers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Workers at the Tom Green County Library are now helping provide critical personal protective…