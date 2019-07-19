Free ice cream to celebrate national ice cream day!

Get ready for a delicious and cooling treat. Sunday, July 21 is National Ice Cream Day and Favor is celebrating this sweet day with free ice cream for San Angelo and Abilene residents.
Favor, the Texas-based on-demand delivery company that was acquired by H-E-B in 2018, is offering free pints of H-E-B Creamy Creations this Sunday between the hours of 11am and 5pm.
Follow the directions below so that you can enjoy a free pint of ice cream this Sunday:
- Open the Favor app or go to favordelivery.com and tap on the “National Ice Cream Day” banner between 11am to 5pm.
- Add one pint to your order. Available flavors include H-E-B Creamy Creations 1905 Vanilla, Strawberry, Mexican Hot Chocolate or Texas Starry Night.
- Add promo code ICECREAMDAY at checkout and place your order!
- Limit one per customer; customers will need to tip (min. $2) that goes 100% to their Runner.