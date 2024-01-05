MORGAN’S POINT RESORT, Texas (FOX 44) – A fraud attempt at a Bell County restaurant leads to a pursuit across several cities.

Morgan’s Point Resort Police officers were called to the Sol De Jalisco #4 restaurant, located at 1680 Morgan’s Point Road, at approximately 2:37 p.m. Thursday. This was in reference to a fraud in progress.

Police say a woman, identified as 33-year-old Cindy Gomez, of Temple, contacted the business and claimed to be a representative of a vendor the restaurant uses. Gomez claimed a delivery was made to the restaurant, and the driver who made the delivery forgot to get payment for the delivery. Gomez sent the restaurant a fraudulent invoice and later showed up to the restaurant to collect payment.

When Gomez arrived at the restaurant, a staff member found these circumstances suspicious and decided to contact law enforcement. An officer arrived at the restaurant and made contact with Gomez.

Gomez did not obey the officer’s commands for her to stop. She entered a 2016 Buick Verano and locked herself inside. Gomez then fled from the scene in the vehicle and refused to stop for multiple police officers.

The vehicle was pursued by officers from the Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department, the Temple Police Department, the Bell County Constables Office Precinct Three and the Texas Department of Public Safety through Morgan’s Point Resort, Temple and Belton.

Morgan’s Point Resort Police say the pursuit of the vehicle ended in the parking lot of the Bell County Justice Center, located at 1201 Huey Drive in Belton. Gomez was taken in custody.

Gomez was booked into the Bell County Jail, and is charged with Evading Arrest or Detention, Evading with a Vehicle, Criminal Attempt and an outstanding felony arrest warrant issued by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.