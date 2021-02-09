Four suspects jailed stemming from Aggravated Assault on East 22nd Street

Photos of Cameron C Lewis, Jyzharnae A Greenwood, Gabreal Greenwood, & Danny P. Hicks

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Just after 9:00 p.m. on February 8, 2021, San Angelo Police were dispatched to a residence located in the unit block of East 22nd Street for the report of an unknown problem.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 25-year-old Cameron C Lewis, 20-year-old Jyzharnae A Greenwood, 20-year-old Gabreal Greenwood, and 21-year-old Danny P. Hicks went to the residence armed with firearms and knives to confront the occupants about a recent theft of property. A female victim, age 21, was physically assaulted during the incident while another female, age 18, was threatened by knifepoint.

After a lengthy field investigation, Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division developed probable cause to charge Lewis, J. Greenwood, and G. Greenwood with Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon. Hicks was charged with Possession of Marijuana.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available for release

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department