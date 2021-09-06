Four new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department over the weekend for Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of four additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to statements issued by the City of San Angelo on, Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5, 2021.

The patient, according to Saturday’s statement, was a fully vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 70s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

The patients, according to Sunday’s statement, was an unvaccinated Sutton County woman in her 40s, an unvaccinated Pecos County man in his 60s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 40s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far, 378 patients have died from COVID-19 -related causes in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 245 were residents of Tom Green County; 133 were residents of other counties.

The full statements by the City of San Angelo are below:

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County on Saturday, September 4, 2021:- Female, 70s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 375: 244 from Tom Green County and 131 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time. El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green el sábado 4 de septiembre de 2021: – Mujer, 70s, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunada Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 375: 244 del condado de Tom Green y 131 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.

The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:- Female, 40s, Sutton County on Sunday, September 5, 2021: unvaccinated- Male, 60s, Pecos County: unvaccinated- Male, 40s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 378: 245 from Tom Green County and 133 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado tres muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green el domingo 5 de septiembre de 2021:

– Mujer, 40s, condado de Sutton: no vacunada

– Hombre, 60s, condado de Pecos: no vacunado

– Hombre, 40s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 378: 245 del condado de Tom Green y 133 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.

Due to city offices being closed in observance of Labor Day, the Daily COVID-19 report for the Labor Day weekend will be release on Tuesday, September 7th.