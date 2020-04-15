Four more COVID-19 cases in UT spring break trip students, 53 total

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin confirmed that 83 students and eight employees have tested positive, or are presumptive positive, for COVID-19.

Of the 83 students with COVID-19, the university confirmed four more additional cases of the disease in students part of a spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. There are now 53 students who went on the trip with COVID-19, up from 49 last reported April 4.

KXAN reported earlier that the organizer of the trip, JusCollege, initially said they wouldn’t give refunds and didn’t cancel any trips since there weren’t explicit travel warning to Mexico regarding the novel coronavirus, but the company later issued a statement that said, in part, they “are working tirelessly with airlines and hotels to get the best possible outcome for our customers — whether that’s a credit or partial refund.”