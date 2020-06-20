Four friends unite the community of Big Spring with a mural

"We don't have a specific message we're trying to send. We just want it to speak to people what they need."

BIG SPRING, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Four friends from different walks of life came together to make Big Spring a little extra special. We checked-in with Naomi Villa, Morgan Lee, Renee Thomas, and Monica Gutierrez about their recent initiative to unite the community. They say “love” was the driving force behind their project.

“You know? Love is what this world needs more of,” explained Lee. “I mean, it’s just that simple.”

Villa, Lee, Gutierrez and Thomas say they found themselves in a tough place mentally, emotionally, and financially amid the coronavirus pandemic. What started out as a brainstorming session between two friends, quickly turned into an idea with three friends, and then a vision among the four of them.

“There’s a lot of tension going on in the world in general. It was nice to get out of our comfort zones, get out there, and see if we can bring people together for something like this,” said Villa.

Gutierrez says they were inspired to do something special for their small town of Big Spring, after watching Governor Greg Abbott’s speech on national television.

“Whenever he made that speech, he said that Texans can help Texans. We can help ourselves. So it was his words that just spoke to all of us to want to do something good.”

After three days of designing and a week of fundraising, about 40 members of the community rallied together to finish the mural.

“On the side we put a heart, where all the participants can put their hand print as a signature,” explained Thomas. “Everybody can take pride that helped and kind of bring everybody together.”

The four artists also say they wanted to show community pride. They decided on the design that read “LOVE” in sign language, as Howard County is home to the biggest institute in West Texas for the deaf. They hope it will spotlight a valuable asset in their town.

“We want this to kind of be whatever it needs to be for the viewer,” said Lee. “We don’t have a specific message we’re trying to send. We just want it to speak to people what they need.”

For their next piece, they are trying to gain support for a wall the police department can take pride in.