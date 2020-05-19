Four arrested after TGSO finds meth, cash, firearms

According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Investigation Division, Tactical Team, and Patrol Division executed a narcotics search warrant in the 100 Block of E. L Street in San Angelo on May 19, 2020 at 6:30 a.m.

There, deputies found approximately 54.11 grams of methamphetamine and items associated with narcotics trafficking such as scales and packaging materials. Deputies also seized a “significant amount of U.S. Currency, a stolen firearm, and a sawed off shotgun.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, four people were arrested for various charges.

Clayton Cole Stroh W/M 10/13/94 – Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1<1G Emily Raye Theriaque W/F 12/29/01- Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1<1G Siarrah Nichole Limon H/F 6/30/94 GJI Indictment Assault Family Violence – Possession Delivery Drug Paraphernalia, FTA X1 Leroy Gene Torres H/M 8/23/78 Man Del CS PG1> =1G<200 – Theft of Firearm

Agents from Homeland Security and the Center for Tactical Medicine assisted in the search warrant execution and Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing their investigation.