SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST and KSAN are at both HEB locations in San Angelo collecting food donations for the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank.

KLST’s Greg Kerr and Kayla Brown took a minute to talk about the 25th anniversary of Nexstar’s founding and to invite people across the Concho Valley to stop by one of the HEB locations, say hi, and donate some food to the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank.