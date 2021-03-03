Fostering Concho Valley Kids holding informational meetings for those interested in fostering or adopting

Fostering Concho Valley Kids is an organization that encompasses many different foster or adoption agencies.

They will be holding several informational meetings during the Spring on the second Tuesday of the month.

The first meeting will be held on March 9 at 6 p.m. at 14 Redeemed Executive Offices located at 14 S. Jefferson Street..

The following informational meeting dates are April 13 and May 11, 2021.

Leah Neely is with New Horizons and Rebeka Samples is with Children’s Hope. They urge people who are interested in fostering or adopting to come to the meetings. They also say there is no obligation for anyone who does attend.

