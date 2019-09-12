Foster and Adopt Q and A panel aims to dispel myths, inform public of volunteer opportunities

Fostering Concho Valley Kids is holding a Q and A panel for the community on Tuesday, September 17th. The purpose of the panel is to educate the public on how they can become foster or adoptive parents however, organizers say there is no obligation to sign up for anything.

Kassia Jaramillo, the Area Director for Children’s Hope, Matthew Hasty with the CPS Foster and Adoption Development Program, Rebecca Samples with Children’s Hope, and Dawn Fee with Addy’s Hope say there are not enough foster parents and foster homes in Tom Green County.

“The reality is that San Angelo is in a crisis right now,” Dawn Fee with Addy’s Hope said.

There are around 29,000 children in the foster care system in Texas alone. Within Tom Green County, there are nearly 300. Organizers of the event say, these children can be removed from their homes at any time during the day or night and that sudden change can be overwhelming.

“Their churches, their school, their doctor, all of that is changing,” Fee said.

Not only are the children being removed from their homes, they are often taken to other areas of the state.

“In Tom Green County there are 285 children in the custody of the state. Sixty-eight percent of our kids are leaving the county and even our region. Sixty-eight percent of that is 102 kids. So, 102 of our kids are having to go to somewhere else, Dallas, Houston, Lubbock, wherever there are available foster homes,” Samples said.

Another issue is finding homes for children waiting to be adopted. Currently, there are 7,000 children in the state of Texas who are eligible for adoption.

Over one dozen agencies will be at the event to answer questions along with an adoptive parent and a foster parent.

“We need you,” Samples said.

Organizers say the entire Q and A panel will be streamed on their Facebook page.

FOSTER AND ADOPT Q AND A PANEL

When: Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Time: Panel- 6:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. After the panel, there will be opportunities to visit with each agency at their booth.

Location: San Angelo First Church, 1442 Edmund Blvd. San Angelo, Texas

OTHER RESOURCES:

Arrow

New Horizons

Children’s Hope

Addy’s Hope

CPS Foster and Adopt Development Program