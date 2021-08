FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood-based military will get the opportunity to participate in a once in a lifetime experience and train like the Houston Texans for a day.

For the first time ever, the USAA and the Texans will host USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp in Houston on Friday. They will be competing in drills simiilar to those used by NFL coaches to evaluate NFL talent.

Invited military will also be able to watch the Texans practice from a VIP viewing location.

Source: USAA