Fort Concho to host Deck the Stalls event Saturday, Dec. 19

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Fort Concho will be hosting its inaugural Deck the Stalls event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 19, at the Fort Concho Living History Stables, 236 Henry O’Flipper St. The event will be free to all and guests may come and go throughout the day. Masks will be required inside the building.

The fort’s trio of mules, Betty, Barney and Mac, will welcome guests to their home where there will be several period wagons and exhibits of various frontier military history topics.

The fort’s mules will be joined by other animals including several horses, a miniature horse, a friendly goat and other barnyard creatures.

Linda Hermes, author of the “Hoot and Holler” mule adventure series, will be available to sign her books in the exhibit room.

For more information, call the fort at 325-657-4444 or visit fortconcho.com.