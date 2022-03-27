SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Fort Concho Speaker Series will return this year from noon to 1:00 p.m. each Wednesday this April, according to a release from the City of San Angelo.

Each presentation will take place in the Fort Concho Stables, located at 210 Henry O. Flipper St. Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunches. Seating will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is free and open to the public.

This year’s lineup of topics and speakers includes:

Wednesday, April 6: “June 25, 1876: Major Reno Asked, ‘Where’s Custer?’ ” by Carl Brockmann, local historian

by Carl Brockmann, local historian Wednesday, April 13: “Preserving the Records of Clubwomen” by Elissa Stroman, Texas Tech University Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library associate

by Elissa Stroman, Texas Tech University Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library associate Wednesday, April 20: “Remembering Local Newspaperman – J Marvin Hunter and his Frontier Times” by Joyce Gray, Ed.D. *Free copy of the Historical Frontier Times to each attendee

by Joyce Gray, Ed.D. *Free copy of the Historical Frontier Times to each attendee Wednesday, April 27: “Lone Star Wildflowers” by LaShara Nieland, author and retired biology teacher *Books for sale on Texas and New Mexico wildflowers

For more information, call 325-657-4441 or visit fortconcho.com.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo