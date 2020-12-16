Fort Concho named “Best Preserved Historic Fort of the West”

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In a press release from The City of San Angelo’s Public Information Division, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark was declared the “Best Preserved Historic Fort of the West” for 2021 by True West magazine. The announcement will be posted in its January 2021 edition. Here is what the press release included:

Fort Site Manager Bob Bluthardt stated that this honor “is due to a partnership of talented board, staff, and volunteers, plus a supportive City Hall and City Council who have helped the site improve each year.”

To be the best in one’s category is a testament to the entity’s hard work and tenacity, the magazine stated.

The fort is in its second year of sitewide improvements: Many buildings will be reroofed in the coming months and 14 historic structures will undergo exterior repairs and renovations.

“We are planning a full slate of our traditional and a few new events and programs for 2021,” Bluthardt said. “With marketing help from our major partner at the San Angelo CVB, we will do our work in attracting guests from across the nation and world to our community and boost our tourism economy.”

Fort Concho was an active frontier army fort from 1867-89. Preservation began in the late 1920s; the site was assumed by the City of San Angelo in 1935. The National Historic Landmark designation came in 1961, placing the fort in the top tier of all sites across the nation. It remains among the oldest continuous preservation projects of its kind in the nation.

“This has been a very challenging year for the board and staff with the pandemic limiting our programs and events but we look forward to better days in 2021,” Fort Concho Museum Board President Roger Banks said. “We appreciate the recognition by True West magazine.”

For more information about the fort and its programs, call 325-481-2646 or visit fortconcho.com.

