SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The Fort Concho National Historic Landmark will host a series of educational lectures spanning past, present and future topics each Wednesday during the month of September.

The event, dubbed the Fort Concho Speakers Series, will feature free admission and see lecturers from across Texas gather to discuss a wide variety of subjects relevant to Western history and culture.

Photo courtesy of the Fort Concho National Historic Landmark.

Each lecture will begin in the Fort Concho Commissary at noon and last until 1 p.m. Attendees may bring meals to eat while listening.