(KLST/KSAN)– The Buffalo Soldiers were part of the U.S. Army’s 10th Cavalry Regiment stationed at the Fort Concho from 1869-1885.

Shirley Spears, Founder of the Buffalo Soldier Memorial, said the Buffalo Soldiers played a huge role in building San Angelo.

“Here in San Angelo the city was just established in 1866 and by 1868 the Buffalo Soldiers had arrived here at Fort Concho,” Spears said.

Spears said while the Buffalo Soldiers are a part of Black History, they are also part of American History like any other regiment of the military, so it’s important to know their story.

“Black men have fought in every war in America, even through the colonization of America through the American Revolution, so we have to make sure that this American History is told,” Spears said. “We have a great opportunity here in San Angelo, the Fort is an original fort, many of the original buildings are here and so we don’t have to create a story line, we have a story line right here with the city formation and with Fort Concho being so instrumental in starting the city.”

Bob Bluthardt, Fort Concho Site Manager, said it’s important to honor the Buffalo Soldiers for many reasons.

“For starters they were 50 percent of this post’s enlisted strength in the army’s history here,” Bluthardt said. “Second they were great soldiers, third they helped build this post and many of the retirees of the Buffalo Soldiers lived in San Angelo and their footprint is still here today with some of the institutions, particularly the African American churches.”

This year is the 156th anniversary of the Buffalo Soldiers. A retreat was held at the Fort Concho Parade Grounds in honor of them. The flag was taken down, folded properly, and a salute was fired.

“It was a small event, but I think it does do honor to the soldiers who served here more than 150 years ago and probably makes us feel for them a little more in that it’s 103 degrees on the parade ground at the moment and back in those days they wore full uniforms, so it gives us a little taste of what they went through many years ago,” Bluthardt said.