SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — An exhibit at San Angelo’s Fort Concho highlighting the lives of Buffalo Soldiers and Comanche Indians was so popular that the fort decided to keep it open for three to five months.

The exhibit, which features the history of the tribe and soldiers, includes artifacts and stories that showcase aspects of soldiers’ daily lives while stationed at the fort.

“When you have all the good stuff, it just makes it easy to create the story,” said Fort Concho Site Manager Bob Bluthardt. “We have uniforms, weaponry, equipment, artifacts — all original — some great blown-up photos, some maps, and graphics that really tell the story of the famous troops.”

The exhibit is open to visitors any time the fort is open — Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.