SAN ANGELO, Texas – Former Tom Green County Judge Mike Brown announced his endorsement of Todd Kolls for judge on February 15th. According to former Judge Brown, he encouraged Kolls to run for the position.

Brown explained that the next judge elected will be facing many similar obstacles that he had to face while serving the county. Between COVID and other elected officials in Austin, the next judge must be able to recognize when and where they can improve things for those within Tom Green County. He continues to share that the next elected judge must be able to spend their time working on things that the county needs rather than focusing on their own agenda. It is also important that the judge listens to all sides of circumstances that arise no matter the number of points of view while remaining calm.

The former judge went on to explain that Koll possesses all the qualities it takes to be the next Tom Green County Judge.