Former prisoner recalls his time behind bars in secret German facility

BERLIN, Germany (Big 2/FOX 24) – Another stop, a look inside at a secret prison in Berlin. It was run by the Russians. Then the east German secret police called the “Stasi.” Our tour guide, Peter Keup, spent ten months in a Stasi prison. He recalled incidents of torture and the horrible conditions they were forced to live in.

“Learning from the history, learning from the dictatorship means you get more about what it’s all about. We really need peace in the world and democracy in the world and that’s what it’s all about,” says Keup.

To this day, He has many unanswered questions. After his brother died, he found out he was a spy.