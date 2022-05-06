WARNING: The video linked to this video is graphic in nature and may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is strongly encouraged before watching.

LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Two former officers from the Lawton Police Department have been charged with manslaughter in connection to an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Quadry Sanders in December 2021.

The Comanche County District Attorney released their decision to file criminal charges against former Lawton PD officers Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle on Friday, May 6, 2022.

The charges come after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation completed a criminal investigation into the shooting involving Ronan and Hinkle.

In January 2022, Lawton City Manager terminated Ronan and Hinkle after an administrative investigation into the fatal shooting.

According to a statement from the office of the Lawton City Manager, their investigation was separate from OSBI’s, and OSBI’s investigation was criminal while the City Of Lawton’s investigation was administrative.

Ronan was also previously under investigation for the January 17, 2021 shooting death of Zonterious Johnson, but was cleared of any wrongdoing following OSBI’s investigation.

Body cam footage of the officer-involved shooting has been made public by the City of Lawton in accordance with the Oklahoma Open Records Act.

While the video is public record and can be viewed by anyone, due to the graphic and potentially disturbing nature of the footage captured, viewer discretion is advised.

The footage can be found on the City of Lawton YouTube channel.

Stan Booker, Mayor of Lawton, said that while the release of the information and announcing the charges against the former officers may not bring closure, it may offer clarity.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the parents and those in our community who lost a loved one in Quadry Sanders,” Booker said. “Although this decision and the releasing of information that followed may provide clarity to this tragic incident, it does not come without impacting one’s stages of grief and mourning of a lost loved one.”

