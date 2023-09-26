BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A former local firefighter and veteran has been arrested on two counts of Sexual Abuse.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Kyle Steven Setterlund, of Killeen, has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Deputies were dispatched to the McLane Children’s Hospital, where allegations of sexual abuse were reported by the victim’s parents. They say Kyle was a “friend of the family” residing on the same property as his victims, where the incidents occurred.

Both victims reported Kyle doing “inappropriate stuff” to them, and detailed the abuse in a forensic interview.

Setterlund is currently being held in the Williamson County Jail on an unrelated Case of Indecency with a Child.