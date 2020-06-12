Former Christoval ISD substitute teacher identified as shooter in San Antonio murder-suicide

Dr. David Walker, Superintendent for Christoval ISD, has issued a statement regarding the death of a former Christoval ISD substitute teacher.

According to San Antonio Police, Lisa Theroux, 50, shot and killed her parents James Browning, 84, and Elizabeth Browning, 79, before turning the gun on herself. Police say Theroux called 911 right before 7 a.m. on June 11, 2020 and told dispatchers she had shot her parents. When officers got to the home, they reportedly found Theroux in the backyard suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital but later died.

Police say Theroux did leave a note in the home. This is a developing story.

Read Dr. Walker’s full statement below.