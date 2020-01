SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- Today Timothy R Vasquez appeared at a Lubbock Federal Courthouse a week after he was arrested.

The former San Angelo Chief of Police entered a plea of not guilty today. Vasquez has been charged with one count of receipt of a bribery by an agent of an organization receiving federal funds and three counts of honest services mail fraud.

Vasquez’s trial is set to begin April 6th, 2020. If found guilty, he could face up to 70 years in federal prison.

He is out on bond tonight.