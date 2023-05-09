WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – After leading the league in tackles, former Baylor linebacker Jordan Williams was named All-XFL in a voting of the circuit’s coaches and directors of player personnel.

According to Baylor Athletics, Williams played in ten games for the San Antonio Brahmas and totaled 89 tackles – including twelve for a loss. His 89 tackles were 26 more than the next closest player in the XFL and his twelve tackles for a loss ranked tied for first in the league. He added one interception and reached ten or more tackles in five of his ten games.

Williams is a native of Paris, Texas, and played in 52 games – with 26 starts over his four-year Baylor career from 2016-19. He totaled 208 tackles – including 19.5 for a loss with 3.5 sacks, forced four fumbles and recovered one. He had a career year in 2019 with 90 tackles – including 9.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks, picking off three passes with eleven passes defended, forcing two fumbles.

Williams joins running back Abram Smith as former Bears to earn All-XFL honors. Smith led the XFL in rushing, and was the lone running back to earn all-league honors.

Baylor Athletics says Smith helped lead his D.C. Defenders club to the 2023 XFL Championship – which will be played on Saturday in San Antonio at the Alamodome.