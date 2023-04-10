SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A former Angelo State University baseball player will serve ten years of probation after pleading guilty to three charges related to a May 2021 crash that left two dead.

According to court documents filed in Tom Green County, Benjamin James Elder, 27, pleaded guilty to three counts of accident involving death after a May 2021 crash that killed two people. Elder was arrested after leaving the crash scene and abandoning his vehicle.

The investigation began after an officer with the San Angelo Police Department attempted to stop a silver SUV for speeding south on South Bryant Blvd. Police say the SUV sped up after the officer turned on his emergency lights, ran a red light, and struck another vehicle in the intersection of Bryant and West Ave. N.

After the collision, the silver SUV spun around and struck a light pole near the intersection, ejecting the driver. The SUV’s occupants, Alexis Sorrola Villamil and Donaven Byers were killed in the crash.

Investigators testified that surveillance video of the crash showed another vehicle, a dark-colored truck with front-end damage, driving west on Ave. N after the crash. Police later discovered the truck abandoned on Loop 306 and traced it back to Elder using the ASU parking tag hanging from the rearview mirror.

Benjamin Elder

Investigators interviewed Elder at his home and say he admitted to driving the dark-colored truck and leaving the scene after the crash.

According to court documents filed on April 10, 2023, Elder pleaded guilty to three counts of accident involving death. He has been sentenced to 10 years of probation for each count.