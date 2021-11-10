Forever Family: Meet Makyla

Meet 16-year old Makyla.

Makyla has a wonderful spirit and a great sense of humor. She loves to sing, crotchet, and watch romance movies.

When she grows up, Makyla would like to be a cosmetologist or a social worker. She knows that she wants to help people look good and feel good!

Her ideal family would provide encouragement, along with unconditional love and support.

If you think you could be Makyla’s forever family, or for another Texas child, call toll free to 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.