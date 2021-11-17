Forever Family: Meet Ashlynn

There is a need for adoptive parents who can meet the unique, special needs of children struggling with medical issues…

In this week’s Forever Family, we want you to meet 3-year-old Ashlynn. She’s a beautiful little girl who loves to be snuggled.

Despite her medical needs, Ashlynn is very determined. She breathes with the use of a tracheostomy and ventilator and receives nutrition through a G-tube.

The ideal family for Ashlynn will be trained to care for children with medical needs, as well as provide constant supervision and love.

If you think you could be Ashlynn’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call (325) 315-8247 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.