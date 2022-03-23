Meet 13-year-old Cameron.
He’s a great kid with a big personality, great sense of humor, and he loves to play music!
Cameron says his favorite bands are Backstreet Boys and Michael Jackson.
He also like super heroes, cartoons and playing football with his friends.
Cameron does have special needs and would thrive in a family that can provide structure, patience and of course, unconditional love.
If you think you could be Cameron’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.