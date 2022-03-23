Meet 13-year-old Cameron.

He’s a great kid with a big personality, great sense of humor, and he loves to play music!

Cameron says his favorite bands are Backstreet Boys and Michael Jackson.

He also like super heroes, cartoons and playing football with his friends.

Cameron does have special needs and would thrive in a family that can provide structure, patience and of course, unconditional love.







If you think you could be Cameron’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: