SAN ANGELO, Tx- She’s a senior at Sterling City High, she loves to ranch and hang out with friends, but her favorite hobby is being an ambassador.

“Being an ambassador there’s honestly no words to describe that,” said Abbie Terry.

Her passion for riding has led to a 3 year career as an ambassador, but it didn’t come without some hardship after being involved in an accident 2 years ago this month.

“I was thrown off a really young horse going around I mean at full speed in a pasture that was full of rocks and cedar and I was thrown head over heels and I got knocked unconscious,” Terry said.

After that she had trouble driving, getting out of bed and riding her horse without leg function felt impossible but her horse Blackie was there every step of the way.

“I mean there will never be another one like him or a horse that means as much to as he does. He practically read my mind and I mean literally helped me walk, like just like this just had my arm over him like this and he just walked with me,” Terry added.

Coach Misty Weishun says the accident still affects her today, but that isn’t slowing her down

“She’s hurting, so when she’s out there riding she’s in pain,” said Weishun.

But she keeps going as this activity was once something she did with her dad, Jim Terry .

“Back in 2017 my dad passed of a heart attack and my world was flipped upside down,” says Terry.

And so despite retiring this season Abbie and Blackie , aren’t done riding yet.

“I got accepted into Texas Tech I’ll be attending there in the fall and joining the ranch horse team there and I’m so excited,” said Terry.

She says the journey has been a long one but well worth it every step of the way.