(KLST/KSAN)– Karla Stemple has been in the floral business for more than 4 decades. She said she has never experienced a Valentine’s Day like the one in 2021.

“Last year was the first time in my entire life that I did not work on Valentine’s Day because we had the ice storm and the snowstorm on Valentine’s Day so this has been tremendous that we have been so busy,” Stemple said.

While last year had it’s own complications, this year hasn’t been the smoothest either. She said she worries these shelf prices will be the new normal.

“Will it ever go back down, you know? Not just on flowers but on everything? I’m afraid we are just going to have to deal with that, you know, it scares me,” Stemple said.

She said despite the spike in prices due to inflation, people are still ordering..

“We’ve been so busy people have been ordering like crazy,” Stemple said. “I guess since we are seeing it everywhere, they are just expecting it you know, they are not fussing you know.”

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, inflation wasn’t her only concern. She said there are a few flowers she won’t have this year.

We just can’t. Like Iris, we can’t get iris, gladiolas,” Stemple said. “There are just some things we can’t get from California there’s nothing we can do about it just have to accept that.”

So if you’re looking to buy flowers for your loved one this Valentine’s Day, you may not want to wait until the last minute.