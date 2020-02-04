SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— Two men were not discreet in their plans to sell drugs in the Florida Panhandle, according to officials.
The Florida Highway Patrol arrested two alleged drug traffickers after troopers pulled them over on Saturday and found drugs in a bag labeled “Bag Full of Drugs”.
Troopers made the discovery after the men were pulled over for speeding on I-10.
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search of the vehicle, which turned up methamphetamine, GHB (also known as the “date rape” drug), cocaine, MDMA and fentanyl.
“Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs’. Our K-9’s can read,” the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office posted Monday night on social media.
LATEST STORIES:
- CV Live 02/04/20: Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm joins us to talk about the winter weather advisory issued for portions of the Concho Valley
- CV Live 02/04/20: Kevin Reynolds and Darlene Bratton tell us about the National Prayer Breakfast coming up
- CV Live 02/04/20: Bekah Coleman tells us what’s coming up at this month’s family day
- Army veteran, border patrol deputy among Trump’s guests for State of the Union
- Florida troopers find narcotics in bag labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’