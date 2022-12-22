FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – A latex-clad “mistress” presented an unusual proposal during a Florida city commission meeting on Tuesday: Scrap the proposed waste disposal contract and divert some of the funds to build a “dungeon.”

Fort Lauderdale City Commissioners were discussing a proposed $906,500 yard waste disposal contract with Waste Management, Inc. when they called upon a woman who signed up to speak.

The woman — identified only as ‘Miss Crave’ — stepped up to the microphone, flanked by two others in tall stiletto boots, latex hoods and reflective face shields.

“Good evening, council peoples. You may call me mistress,” Miss Crave said.

The “mistress” said she stood “neutral” regarding the contract, but claimed the council members supported the pricey deal “to hide [their] secrets down the drain,” such as “the condom [they] used to cheat on [their] spouse.”

Miss Crave suggested they use “a quarter of that [million]” to “support doms and subs in Broward County.”

‘Dom’ is shorthand for dominant in the BDSM subculture, while ‘sub’ is shorthand for submissive.

She also said the money should be used to “build a dungeon, created by us and for us, the taxpayers and voting citizens.” Spaces where BDSM practitioners gather are often referred to as dungeons.

“In closing, do not let this glamorous look distract you from doing your duty to take my demand,” she said, gesturing towards the women behind her. “I look forward to spanking each and every one of you at the new esteemed dungeon.”

After walking off in silence, a council member drily wished them happy holidays.

“Are there any districts that have a dungeon?” another member jokingly asked the city manager.

“Not that I know of,” the city manager replied.

“OK, just wanted to check,” the council member said.