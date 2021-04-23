Flights to Houston in full operation from Mathis Field

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Passengers officially have another flight option out of Mathis Field, and it’s direct to Houston Intercontinental. Skywest flights is joining American Eagle who goes to Dallas to give travelers more options when flight out of San Angelo Regional Airport.

The first plane coming into Mathis Fields was greeted by airport officials and a smattering of passengers on Wednesday, United Air operates ‘Skywest’ and the planes hold up to 50 passengers.

Flights will be non-stop to Houston, it’s air service air service the city has been trying to secure for some time, to be a factor in the city’s growth and economy.

San Angelo Mayor, Brenda Gunter, made a statement about the new airline:

“It’s important for so many reasons certainly one because we believe strongly that our business community is the community that keeps when Angelo’s heartbeat going. and if we’re going to recruit companies, if we’re going to continue to develop this city. If we support economic development which we do, then a flight to Houston is paramount to that energy and effort of supporting economic development.”

United Skywest will offer two flights a day from Mathis Field to Houston, departing at 6:50 a.m. and again at noon.